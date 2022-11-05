Northland Lotto player wins $1 million

A Lotto player from Northland has won $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Saturday's winning numbers are 12, 17, 18, 22, 25, 27 Bonus Ball 38, and Power Ball 03.

Strike numbers are 18, 27, 22 and 17.

Powerball was not struck Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a Strike player from Christchurch won $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Stanmore New World in Christchurch.