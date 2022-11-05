Northland Lotto player wins $1 million

Source: 1News

A Lotto player from Northland has won $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

Person buying a lotto ticket.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Saturday's winning numbers are 12, 17, 18, 22, 25, 27 Bonus Ball 38, and Power Ball 03.

Strike numbers are 18, 27, 22 and 17.

Powerball was not struck Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a Strike player from Christchurch won $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Stanmore New World in Christchurch.

New ZealandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Black Ferns reach World Cup final with one-point win over France

2

Northland Lotto player wins $1 million

3

Missing Rolleston woman found dead, police say

4

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for US post-midterms launch

5

Concerns for welfare of missing Rolleston woman

Latest Stories

Black Ferns to play England in RWC final after cliffhanger finish

Black Ferns reach World Cup final with one-point win over France

Australian man 'Ninja' dies fighting for Ukraine

Northland Lotto player wins $1 million

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for US post-midterms launch

Related Stories

One dead, second person critical after Northland crash

One dead after two-vehicle crash near Kerikeri, Northland

Five arrested after two overnight Whangārei burglaries

Man whose body was found in Whangārei home named