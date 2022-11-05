Missing Rolleston woman found dead, police say

The woman who has been missing in the Canterbury town of Rolleston since yesterday morning has been found dead, police said.

Missing Rolleston woman Megan, 50. (Source: NZ Police)

Megan, 50, was last seen at 9.30am yesterday and was believed to be travelling to the Taylors Mistake area.

A police spokesperson said a woman was located deceased in the Taylors Mistake area this morning.

While formal identification of the body is yet to take place, police believe it is the missing woman.

Police said the death will be referred to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones," the spokesperson said.