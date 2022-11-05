Live updates: Black Ferns v France in World Cup semifinal

Join us for live updates as New Zealand's Black Ferns play France for a place in the Rugby World Cup final.

Romane Menager of France off loads to Madoussou Fall (Source: Photosport)

23mins NZL 0 FRA 10: TRY! Error from Holmes who boots the ball out on the full, giving France good field position just outside NZ's 22. They win a penalty advantage and when play is called back, they go for touch. They go for the line-out drive again and after a few phases, Romane Ménager drives over near the posts. Drouin adds the extras.

19mins: NZL 0 FRA 3: NZ growing into the match but not getting the width they really need to beat France's strong defence.

16mins: NZL 0 FRA 3: NZ get some ball in France's half, but lose their advantage on the back of another penalty. However, Cocksedge gets the ball back and puts NZ in good position with a nice touch-finder. A short-side move from France comes to nothing and puts NZ in a good attacking position just outside the 22. NZ win a scrum penalty of their own and from the ensuing line-out Liana Mikaele-Tu'u is held up over the line.

10mins: NZL 0 FRA 3: A break in play as Rule gets attention from a medic. A good chance for NZ to catch their breath after a tonne of early defensive work.

6mins NZL 0 FRA 3: Hopefully not a sign of things to come - France win a penalty off NZ prop Amy Rule at the first scrum in good field position. They kick for touch, and after 17-odd phases of patient attack, NZ give up another penalty which Caroline Drouin makes no mistake with.

0mins NZL 0 FRA 0: The visitors get us underway.

7.30pm: The anthems have been sung and the Black Ferns have laid down their challenge with the haka. It's show time!

7.20pm: Between matches six players were inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame, including four-time World Cup winner Fiao'o Fa'amausili of New Zealand. 1News' Kimberlee Downs spoke to her earlier this week about the honour. The other players were England's Deborah Griffin, Sue Dorrington, Alice D.Cooper and Mary Forsyth, and Kathy Flores of the US.

7.15pm: Looks like perfect conditions at Eden Park tonight. Not a full house, but plenty of passionate fans in the stands. It's going to be a real clash of styles - French forward power and strong kicking against New Zealand's more expansive approach.

7.05pm: What a huge night for the Black Ferns as they aim for a place in a home final next week. They have grown into this tournament, after some shaky moments against Australia and Wales in pool play, they were on form against the Welsh second time around in the final eight. Standing in their way are France, who have beaten the Ferns in their four previous meetings. But none of those were in New Zealand. The winner will take on England, who scraped past Canada in a thrilling first semifinal. You can read our match report from senior rugby writer Patrick McKendry here.

Teams

New Zealand: 1. Phillipa Love, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Alana Bremner, 7. Sarah Hirini, 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 9. Kendra Cocksedge, 10. Ruahei Demant (C), 11. Portia Woodman, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 13. Stacey Fluhler, 14. Ruby Tui , 15. Renee Holmes.

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Santo Taumata, 19. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20. Kennedy Simon, 21. Ariana Bayler, 22. Hazel Tubic, 23.Ayesha Leti-l'iga

France: 1. Annaëlle Deshaye, 2. Agathe Sochat, 3. Clara Joyeux, 4. Céline Ferer, 5. Madoussou Fall, 6. Gaëlle Hermet (captain), 7. Charlotte Escudero, 8. Romane Ménager, 9. Pauline Bourdon, 10. Caroline Drouin, 11. Marine Ménager, 12. Gabrielle Vernier, 13. Maëlle Filopon, 14. Joanna Grisez, 15. Emilie Boulard

Reserves: 16. Célia Domain, 17. Coco Lindelauf, 18. Assia Khalfaoui, 19. Safi N'Diaye, 20. Marjorie Mayans, 21. Alexandra Chambon, 22. Lina Queyroi, 23. Chloé Jacquet