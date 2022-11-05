England survive Canada scare to make World Cup final

In beating Canada and making next Saturday’s World Cup final, England have recorded 30 consecutive Test victories but none among that world-record run have been as tense as this 26-19 win at Eden Park today.

Abby Dow finishes England's stunning breakout try against Canada at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

In the end they were forced to grimly defend their line as the Canadians, literal amateurs to England’s professional players, sought the converted try which would have taken the semifinal into extra-time.

First-five Zoe Harrison’s kick into touch on the halfway line to bring the match to an end was celebrated more with relief than anything.

England will face either France or New Zealand next Saturday and if the final is as good as this it will be very good indeed.

This was gripping, and not just in a finals sense.

As the crowd cheered Canada’s every success, the skill level from both teams was excellent.

Both teams were prepared to attack, and while Abby Dow’s superb breakout try (her second in the match) in the second half which began behind her own line will get the headlines, it was England’s defence that effectively won it.

Their scrambling defence in particular was outstanding and they had to cope with the sinbinning after 54 minutes of prop Vickii Cornborough for a maul offence as well as a leg injury for fullback Helena Rowland which may put her in doubt for next Saturday.

They have the pedigree and momentum – the only question will be how much this effort has taken out of England’s players.

They began with their obligatory lineout maul try – flanker Marlie Packer the beneficiary – and it appeared to be business as usual when Dow went over in the right corner for a 12-point lead.

Canada were creaking. Their kicking game into the wind was too short, handing possession back to England, and when they did retain it they too often shovelled it sideways.

Canada flanker Karen Paquin, left, celebrates her try against England at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

And yet, a moment of magic from halfback Justine Pelletier turned the half on its head.

From a scrum 15m inside her territory, Pelletier ran, and just kept going – a mazy dance that had England’s defence bamboozled, the No.9’s final act in the piece chipping a kick ahead for flanker Karen Paquin to score a popular try.

There was more; Canada deciding to take a leaf out of England’s book and do some lineout driving themselves, and it worked perhaps better than they could have hoped.

The sight of England being marched backwards just before halftime was unexpected to say the least. From the resulting penalty, Canada did it again, and after a drive and several attacks close to the ruck, centre Alysha Corrigan was released for a try well converted by the impressive No.8 and skipper Sophie de Goede.

An Emily Scarratt penalty from in front with seconds remaining allowed England to take a 15-12 halftime lead and she added another after the break.

The second from Dow – the quickest player on the pitch – pushed her side out to 23-12 and appeared to put the game beyond Canada, but back they came with a converted try from impressive replacement flanker Tyson Beukeboom, and, with 10 minutes left, Canada were threatening a huge upset.

Another Scarratt penalty eased the pressure slightly, and her side’s defence did the rest. Both sides scored three tries each, but Canada just came up short.

England 26 (Marlie Packer, Abby Dow 2 tries; Zoe Harrison con, Emily Scarratt 3 pens)

Canada 19 (Karen Paquin, Alysha Corrigan, Tyson Beukeboom tries; Sophie de Goede 2 cons)

Halftime: 15-12