Police and family members are concerned for the welfare of a woman who went missing in the Canterbury town of Rolleston Friday morning.

Missing Rolleston woman Megan, 50. (Source: NZ Police)

Megan, 50, was last seen at 9.30am, and police say it's believed she may have travelled to the Taylor’s Mistake area.

She was wearing a black Adidas jacket, light coloured t-shirt, black sports tights and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen Megan, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call police on 105, quoting file 2211048029.