Black Ferns reach World Cup final with one-point win over France

New Zealand has beaten France 25-24 to earn a place in next week's World Cup final against England.

Black Ferns celebrate Stacey Fluhler's try (Source: Photosport)

Wow. What an absorbing match. NZ soaked up some real pressure at the end and France had the chance to snatch victory late on, but couldn't take it. What an effort from both teams.

Fulltime NZL 25 FRA 24: NZ ARE IN THE FINAL!

78mins NZL 25 FRA 24: YELLOW! France look dangerous, Santo Taumata ends one attack with a devastating tackle. Filopon has NZ scrambling but the ball goes clear. But the tackle from Taumata goes to the TMO. She gets yellow. France get a kickable penalty. Drouin misses!

75mins: NZL 25 FRA 24: Into the final five minutes. Just as France start putting some phases together Theresa Fitzpatrick earns her side a penalty on the back of a strong tackle on Escudero. What a pressure release.

69mins NZL 25 FRA 24: YELLOW! France will play most of the rest of the match with 14 players. Safi N'Diaye took on a rampaging Taumata, with her first point of contact on the chin. What a moment in this absorbing semifinal.

65mins NZL 25 FRA 24: TRY! France hit back. Khalfaoui and N'Diaye make some metres before Romane Ménager scrambles over for her second. The extras are added.

61mins NZL 25 FRA 17: Huge scrum from New Zealand to get a penalty. France offend again to give Demant the chance to extend NZ's lead. She's cool and nails it.

56mins NZL 22 FRA 17: TRY! NZ get a penalty after the TMO reverses an original call for France. Good field position to launch an attack from a line-out. Céline Ferer is cautioned for taking a Black Fern out off the ball. Theresa Fitzpatrick brushes off two weak tackles to touch down, on the back of another powerful run by Roos which sucked up a number of defenders. Demant adds the conversion.

48mins NZL 15 FRA 17: NZ are on the charge now and earn themselves a penalty. Holmes, from distance, just pushes it wide.

44mins NZL 15 FRA 17: TRY! NZ wanted to score first after the break and they do! Ruby Tui shows pace and composure to be the first to a Holmes kick through. She had inches to play with before the ball went dead and she made it count. It went to the TMO but after a quick check the try was awarded. Holmes misses the conversion.

40mins NZL 10 FRA 17: And we're back underway.

Halftime NZL 10 FRA 17: TRY! France hit back on the stroke of halftime. After battering the NZ line, Vernier hits a half-gap as NZ's defence is pushed and pulled and crashes over. Huge. NZ fought back so well to draw level, but now go into the sheds behind. We'll be back shortly.

35mins NZL 10 FRA 10: TRY! So simple for New Zealand. Cocksedge takes a quick tap from the back of a scrum, spins it wide and Stacey Fluhler finds space down the left-hand side to touch down. Holmes nails the sideline conversion. Wow - what a time to strike.

33min: NZL 3 FRA 10: Oh my, Maiakawanakaulani Roos is held up over the line after a powerful run and drive. Great attack, but equally, fantastic defence from the French.

29mins NZL 3 FRA 10: Holmes gets New Zealand on the board, knocking over a penalty from in front.

26mins NZL 0 FRA 10: Gabrielle Vernier very lucky to avoid a spell on the sidelines after a big tackle on Ruby Tui. Sounded like the referee was concerned about how Vernier brought the New Zealander down, but the TMO said it was a dominant tackle and not above the horizontal - penalty only.

23mins NZL 0 FRA 10: TRY! Error from Holmes who boots the ball out on the full, giving France good field position just outside NZ's 22. They win a penalty advantage and when play is called back, they go for touch. They go for the line-out drive again and after a few phases, Romane Ménager drives over near the posts. Drouin adds the extras.

19mins: NZL 0 FRA 3: NZ growing into the match but not getting the width they really need to beat France's strong defence.

16mins: NZL 0 FRA 3: NZ get some ball in France's half, but lose their advantage on the back of another penalty. However, Cocksedge gets the ball back and puts NZ in good position with a nice touch-finder. A short-side move from France comes to nothing and puts NZ in a good attacking position just outside the 22. NZ win a scrum penalty of their own and from the ensuing line-out Liana Mikaele-Tu'u is held up over the line.

10mins: NZL 0 FRA 3: A break in play as Rule gets attention from a medic. A good chance for NZ to catch their breath after a tonne of early defensive work.

6mins NZL 0 FRA 3: Hopefully not a sign of things to come - France win a penalty off NZ prop Amy Rule at the first scrum in good field position. They kick for touch, and after 17-odd phases of patient attack, NZ give up another penalty which Caroline Drouin makes no mistake with.

0mins NZL 0 FRA 0: The visitors get us underway.

7.30pm: The anthems have been sung and the Black Ferns have laid down their challenge with the haka. It's show time!

7.20pm: Between matches six players were inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame, including four-time World Cup winner Fiao'o Fa'amausili of New Zealand. 1News' Kimberlee Downs spoke to her earlier this week about the honour. The other players were England's Deborah Griffin, Sue Dorrington, Alice D.Cooper and Mary Forsyth, and Kathy Flores of the US.

7.15pm: Looks like perfect conditions at Eden Park tonight. Not a full house, but plenty of passionate fans in the stands. It's going to be a real clash of styles - French forward power and strong kicking against New Zealand's more expansive approach.

7.05pm: What a huge night for the Black Ferns as they aim for a place in a home final next week. They have grown into this tournament, after some shaky moments against Australia and Wales in pool play, they were on form against the Welsh second time around in the final eight. Standing in their way are France, who have beaten the Ferns in their four previous meetings. But none of those were in New Zealand. The winner will take on England, who scraped past Canada in a thrilling first semifinal. You can read our match report from senior rugby writer Patrick McKendry here.

Teams

New Zealand: 1. Phillipa Love, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Alana Bremner, 7. Sarah Hirini, 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 9. Kendra Cocksedge, 10. Ruahei Demant (C), 11. Portia Woodman, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 13. Stacey Fluhler, 14. Ruby Tui , 15. Renee Holmes.

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Santo Taumata, 19. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20. Kennedy Simon, 21. Ariana Bayler, 22. Hazel Tubic, 23.Ayesha Leti-l'iga

France: 1. Annaëlle Deshaye, 2. Agathe Sochat, 3. Clara Joyeux, 4. Céline Ferer, 5. Madoussou Fall, 6. Gaëlle Hermet (captain), 7. Charlotte Escudero, 8. Romane Ménager, 9. Pauline Bourdon, 10. Caroline Drouin, 11. Marine Ménager, 12. Gabrielle Vernier, 13. Maëlle Filopon, 14. Joanna Grisez, 15. Emilie Boulard

Reserves: 16. Célia Domain, 17. Coco Lindelauf, 18. Assia Khalfaoui, 19. Safi N'Diaye, 20. Marjorie Mayans, 21. Alexandra Chambon, 22. Lina Queyroi, 23. Chloé Jacquet