Black Caps won’t be overawed by big stage anymore

If the Black Caps can make it to the big dance for the second-straight T20 World Cup, their coach believes this time they can overcome the occasion.

Glenn Phillips celebrates making a century in the match. (Source: Associated Press)

This appearance in the final four in Australia is their third straight at a T20 showpiece, while they haven’t missed the semis of a 50-over World Cup since 2003.

“I think one thing (is) that we won’t be overawed by the situation now,” Gary Stead said on a media call today in reaction to them securing a semi-final spot. “I think when you get into this situation and the more you’re there the more you experience the feelings you might have on any given day.”

That particular ‘given’ day would come next Sunday. Before then they’ll have to find their way past India or, more likely, South Africa likely at the Sydney Cricket Ground if they remain the top qualifier from Group One. It’s a venue the Black Caps have played at twice already this tournament, thrashing Australia in the Cup opener and overcoming a slow start to eventually breeze past Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the preference of having both Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi in their T20 XI, the SCG seems suited more than a semi-final at the Adelaide Oval.

“It’s been a nice ground for us to go to,” Stead begins. “The pitch is probably just a little bit slower than maybe what it is in Adelaide.”

What also pleased the coach is the half-century from his skipper. Kane Williamson led the way for the Kiwis in the 35-run victory over Ireland, his 61 off 35 well and truly setting the platform. It comes after a week of being under the spotlight, with some going as far as to call for him to be dropped from the T20 side.

“I thought Kane played well, played really well… In matches, before that Kane’s been a little bit frustrated but I think what’s really important to understand is the partnerships he’s been involved in have actually got us in a position to win games still,” Stead explains. “You can get yourself in trouble here in these wickets and it’s shown throughout the tournament by losing too many wickets early on and that’s certainly something we’re aware of and we have to adapt to.”

The Black Caps are remaining in Adelaide tonight while they await the last game of Group One between England and Sri Lanka. An England win would see them through to the semi-finals, though they’d have to win by a considerable margin to topple New Zealand out of top spot.