Australian man 'Ninja' dies fighting for Ukraine

Australian man, Trevor Kjeldal, who was fighting in Ukraine under the call sign "Ninja," has died while taking part in the conflict, according to Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

Ukraine flag with sky behind. (Source: istock.com)

Kjeldal's family said in a statement "our depth of sadness at his loss is unfathomable. Trevor was a very treasured and loved member of our family."

"We would like to thank DFAT for their ongoing assistance in bringing him home to us.

"At this incredibly sad time, we would request that the media respect our privacy as we grieve."

A DFAT spokesperson said they were providing consular assistance to members of his family.

Kjeldal went by the call sign "Ninja", and was injured in July and hospitalised in Ukraine but had no plans to immediately return to Australia, according to Nine News.

He told Nine in October his battalion wanted to support the people of Ukraine.

"Ukraine was in trouble and they needed people to help, so we came and helped," he said.

"I beat the odds once so let's just see if I can do it again, I suppose."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also passed on his condolences to Kjeldal's family and friends on Saturday.

"This is tragic news. I remind people that the DFAT advice is that people do not travel to Ukraine," he said during a press conference in Queensland.

"It is a dangerous place, but my heart goes out to the family and friends of the gentleman involved."

