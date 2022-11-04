Wellington Phoenix capture teenage rising star Milly Clegg

At 17 Milly Clegg doesn't just have a promising future, she promises goals according to Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence.

Milly Clegg. (Source: Photosport)

The new coach for the women's side couldn't be happier to complete her squad with Clegg's signing for the upcoming A-League season.

"Milly's someone we've been keeping a close eye on," Lawrence said.

"She's somebody that has the attributes that we're missing. She's a proper goal scorer."

Those skills proven at the recent FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups this year.

Despite being the youngest player in the Under-20 New Zealand squad in Costa Rica, Clegg started all three matches and scored in a 2-2 draw with Colombia in August.

Following those exploits she travelled to India for the Under-17 World Cup where Clegg was the only kiwi to score in losses to Germany and Chile.

Clegg's finishing a welcome addition to the Phoenix ranks who scored 13 goals last season, the second lowest in the competition.

"She's still got a lot of developing to do, especially with her game awareness, but she's going to be in a good environment here and we'll keep pushing her," Lawrence said.

"Anyone could make that match-day squad of 16, including Milly."

"This was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me", Clegg said.

"It's been pretty crazy but I'm super stoked to have done both World Cups, it was such an amazing experience."

For the time being Clegg will be on an amateur contract with the Phoenix.

While she won't be paid, it keeps her options open to play college football in the United States should an opportunity arise.

"I just want to train as hard as I can and hopefully prove myself a bit," Clegg said.

"Being at a young age just any pro deal is pretty cool, I was super grateful for it.

"It was a no brainer for me really."

The Phoenix begin their new A-League Women's campaign against Melbourne City on November 20 in Wellington.