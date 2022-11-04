Wallabies' Rennie underwhelmed by talks of Anzac team

Source: AAP

Plans for a combined Wallabies-All Blacks superteam to tackle the British & Irish Lions appear to have left Australia coach Dave Rennie somewhat underwhelmed.

Dave Rennie has lit the fuse ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe II Test at Eden Park.

Dave Rennie has lit the fuse ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe II Test at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Following reports the NZRU and Rugby Australia have been discussing the possibility of the best players in both countries teaming up for a one-off spectacular against the Lions on the 2025 tour, Rennie admitted he hadn't heard anything about the prospect.

And when asked, as a New Zealander who's overseen the Wallabies whether that might be a team he'd be interested in coaching, he offered a half-smile as noted: "Jeez, don't know if I'll be coaching Australia then ...

"It's above my pay grade. Probably more important is sorting out a domestic competition between the two countries as opposed to picking a team that represents both countries, so I'd be interested to see if there's any validity in that."

When it was suggested he didn't sound too enthusiastic about the idea, he shrugged: "Aw well, I think there's more important things going on here the next couple of years - we'll worry about that when it comes around."

The players were caught by surprise too with Wallabies prop Matt Gibbon enthusing: "Guess it would be pretty cool …"

Veteran Bernard Foley couldn't envisage playing in three years time, never mind in an Anzac XV.

"Dare say I won't be playing in 2025," he shrugged.

"I don't think I'll be playing international footy then. Attractive as another Lions tour is, I think it's probably a little bit beyond my capabilities by then."

But could the great trans-Tasman rivals put their Bledisloe rivalry behind them and join forces in perfect harmony?

"I'm sure they could," smiled Foley. "You see the Lions guys able to do it. Australians and New Zealanders as much as we are competitors, if there was the opportunity I'm sure the guys would get along fine."

