Three Mongrel Mob members arrested for assault, robbery

Three men who allegedly assaulted, threatened, and robbed a man after offering him a ride have been arrested.

(Source: Supplied)

Nelson police said the men, aged 22, 26 and 29, are all patched, or associate members of the Mongrel Mob.

They were apprehended on Wednesday as part of police Operation Cobalt, which aims to disrupt gang criminal activities.

All three have been charged with aggravated robbery and appeared in the Nelson District Court today.

"We want to send a clear message to gangs that unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated," a police spokesperson said.

The victim was not seriously injured during the October 23 assault.