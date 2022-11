A bathtub caused a traffic jam in Auckland after it blocked a lane on the Southern Motorway this afternoon.

Bathtub. (Source: istock.com)

Police received reports of a bathtub blocking the road about 2pm this afternoon.

The rogue tub was located by police shortly afterwards - blocking one southbound lane just before the Princes St off-ramp.

The tub has now been cleared from the motorway and traffic, which was backed up for some time, is now free-flowing.