QLD pair charged with murder, torture of seven-month-old baby boy

A man and a woman are set to face court after a seven-month-old boy was found dead by police north of Brisbane.

"I have been a detective for 30 odd years, it's one of the most confronting scenes that I've seen," Queensland Police Detective Inspector David Jackman said.

Detectives on Thursday night charged the 33-year-old man and 22-year-old woman with one count each of murder and torture.

The pair are both known to the child but police have not commented on the relationship.

9News says the boy's father - Reinhardt Bosch (33) - and his partner Noemi Kondacs (22) are those arrested.

Ambulance officers called police to a home on Mount Samson Road in Yugar about 6.45am on Thursday in relation to an unresponsive child.

The man and woman were taken into custody at the scene where the infant was located deceased, police said.

"The investigations uncovered injuries to the child that are enough for us to charge with murder," Det Insp Jackman said.

The man made the initial call to paramedics, he said.

The pair were not previously known to police, and nor was the address.

They will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.