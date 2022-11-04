Qld couple in court for alleged murder, torture of 7-month-old son

The case of a man and woman each charged with murder over the death of their seven-month-old baby boy has been mentioned in court for the first time.

Reinhardt Bosch, 33, and Noemi Kondacs, 22, appeared via video link in Brisbane Magistrates Court today after they were charged with one count each of murder and torture.

Mark Platt from Sun and Co Lawyers represented the co-accused during their brief mentions and said alternative representation is being sought for Kondacs.

Bosch and Kondacs only spoke when asked if they could hear the judge.

Bosch faces an additional charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The Magistrates Court does not have jurisdiction to hear bail applications for murder charges, and their matters were adjourned for December 5.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll today said the pair were the baby's parents.

"Getting a brief from my officers, it was just the most horrendous and confronting scene that you could ever face as a police officer," Carroll told ABC Radio today.

Ambulance officers called police to a home on Mount Samson Rd in Yugar, north of Brisbane, about 6.45am yesterday in relation to the unresponsive boy.

The couple were taken into custody at the scene where the infant was located deceased, police said.

"The investigations uncovered injuries to the child that are enough for us to charge with murder," Detective Inspector David Jackman said yesterday.

Bosch made the initial call to paramedics, Jackman said.

The couple were not previously known to police, and nor was the address.