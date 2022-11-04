Oprah endorses Dr Oz's US Senate race rival

Source: Associated Press

TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday (local time) endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, greets supporters.

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, greets supporters. (Source: Associated Press)

Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position in an online discussion on Tuesday (local time).

"I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and, of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said before going on to urge listeners to vote for Democratic candidates in their local elections.

The Pennsylvania seat has for months been seen as the most likely pickup opportunity for Democrats in the evenly divided Senate.

Polls show a close race between Fetterman and Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former US President Donald Trump.

In a sign of how high the stakes are, Trump will return to Pennsylvania on Saturday (local time) to campaign for Oz, while President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will campaign for Fetterman that same day.

Oz left Oprah's show after five years and 55 episodes to start his own daytime TV program, The Dr Oz Show, which ran for 13 seasons before he moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run for the Senate.

The seat is being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

WorldNorth AmericaTelevision

Popular Stories

1

Second man comes forward after donation rejected from Starship

2

Three Mongrel Mob members arrested for assault, robbery

3

Qld couple in court for alleged murder, torture of 7-month-old son

4

Chrissy Teigen's company responds to criticism of copycat cake kits

5

Sharon Stone having 'large fibroid tumour' removed after misdiagnosis

Latest Stories

Oprah endorses Dr Oz's US Senate race rival

Mental health mission sees athlete don gumboots for 243km race

Black Caps march into semi-finals after win over Ireland

'Priceless' test for No. 1 Ireland against world champions

Three Mongrel Mob members arrested for assault, robbery

Related Stories

Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination

Sharon Stone having 'large fibroid tumour' removed after misdiagnosis

Why no one is winning America's US$1.5 billion Powerball

Nancy Pelosi's husband released from hospital after assault