One person is dead and a second is critical after a crash in Northland this morning.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on West Coast Road in Mitimiti at 7.22am.

The person with critical injuries was airlifted to hospital.

"The road will be closed for some time while the scene is examined and motorists are advised to avoid the area," police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.