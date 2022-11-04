NZ Rugby bidding to host inaugural women's Lions tour

New Zealand Rugby says it's "signalling very strongly" that it would like to host an inaugural women's Lions tour, though details at this stage remain scant.

Speaking after the Black Ferns captain's run on the eve of their World Cup semi-final against France, NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson revealed a women's Lions tour is "being considered very seriously" by the home nations, and that the organisation's keen to put it's hand up to be the first host.

However he acknowledged there are not a lot of specific details at this stage, with "feasibility work going on from the Lions" going on at the moment, with a maiden women's event expected to be some time between now and the 2029 Lions tour.

He suggested it could be made up of three test matches and possibly 3-4 midweek matches.

"We'd like to be in a position early next year to be presenting back to the Lions in terms of what we could do as a country," Robinson told media in Auckland.

"It'd be great to do another pinnacle event like that quite soon right around the country, and get more and more people engaged with our amazing Black Ferns and rugby at that level with full stadia hopefully across the country."

It comes as the Black Ferns declare their blockbuster clash against France at Eden Park tomorrow night as being "personal".

Co-captain Kennedy Simon citing their losses to the French on last year's disastrous Northern Tour at today's press conference, said the players on that tour have spoken about it to others in the team.

"This one's personal, so we're going to take it, we're going to bring a good fight," she said.

She added she's on board with coming off the bench tomorrow, in her second game back from injury.

"I'm team first always and I trust Wayne Smith whole heartedly.

"This whole campaign he's been really articulate and clear and direct and I trust his process and whatever happens, happens."

1News.co.nz will have live updates of the Black Ferns semi-final against France, which kicks off at 7.30pm tomorrow night.