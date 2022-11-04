Mongrel Mob members arrested after Te Kuiti robbery, kidnapping

Four Mongrel Mob members have been arrested after an aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Te Kuiti last month.

Mongrel Mob (file photo). (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred on October 15.

The four men were taken into custody and are charged with a range of offences, including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, robbery and participating in an organised criminal group.

While investigating the incident, police found two firearms, imitation firearms, weapons, methamphetamine and cannabis.

Two men, aged 28 and 22, are next due to appear in the Te Kuiti District Court on November 17 and 21 respectively.

One 25-year-old man will appear on December 8 and another 25-year-old man was scheduled to appear today.

The arrests come as a part of Operation Cobalt, a national police effort to crack down on gang activity.

