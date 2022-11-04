Miss Rotorua pageant works to reshape beauty standards

The 2022 Miss Rotorua beauty pageant is working to breakdown international beauty standards, welcoming contestants from all walks of life including backgrounds of addiction, prostitution and domestic violence.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, pageant director Kharl Wirepa said the pageant takes "unique approach" to compared to other contests around the world.

"Beauty should be celebrated in all its different forms and this is driven by our biculturalism here in Rotorua, Māori, Pakeha, and Asian communities.

"We're really excited that we're able to be a unique beauty pageant that allows women of all walks to participate not matter their size, their age, or their social background and we are very proud that we are deconstructing the American world view towards pageantry."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wirepa said every year they have a 12-week programme where the contestants participate in a wide range of activities including etiquette classes, social activism, and Tikanga Māori.

Contestant Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, who is a politician and former Women's Refuge chief executive, says she entered the competition as an opportunity to be with women whose backgrounds are different from her own.

"I am in absolute awe of the women I've been with on this journey, their life experience, their compassion, their wanting to engage in the community but more importantly to empower themselves."

She says she's learnt that beauty comes from within, and if people believe that then there's always an opportunity for people to be beautiful.

"Showing compassion is beautiful, life experience is beautiful, listening with a willingness to understand, so you know all along life's journey we can shine."

Wirepa says tonight is the grand final, and an important part of that is excluding the bikini walk from the event.

"Tonight, the people of New Zealand that are attending the show will be able to see the evening gown section, the talent section, the Q and A and the charity results that were raised this year."

ADVERTISEMENT

The contestants have raised more than $30,000 for charity which Wirepa says is a great achievement.