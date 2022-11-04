Man who died after assault in Christchurch named

Police have named the 61-year-old man who died of his injuries following an assault in central Christchurch on October 18.

He was Anthony Michael Kelly of Christchurch.

Kelly was assaulted on Cashel St about 6.20am on October 18.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died from his injuries last Friday.

An 18-year-old man has previously appeared in court on one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Further charges will be considered, police said at the time.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," police said today.

