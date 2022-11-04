Kiwi admits exposing himself, urinating in cabin on Bali-Brisbane flight

Source: 1News

A 72-year-old New Zealand man exposed himself and urinated on the floor while sitting in his seat on a flight from Bali to Brisbane on Wednesday.

A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane.

A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane. (Source: istock.com)

He was charged with offensive behaviour by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and pleaded guilty.

The incident took place after he consumed "a number of small bottles of wine during the flight", the AFP said in a statement.

Police met the man on his arrival into Brisbane International Airport.

Superintendent Mark Colbran said there's no excuse for his "disgraceful" behaviour.

"Antisocial or illegal behaviour is unacceptable in any setting and the AFP will not tolerate it at Australia's airports," Colbran said. "The AFP expects passengers to be responsible when consuming alcohol – families and other travellers have a right to feel safe."

After his guilty plea, the man was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond.

