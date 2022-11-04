Kanye West's former employee claims rapper 'praised Hitler'

Kanye West has reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged that he had praised Adolf Hitler.

Kayne West. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 45-year-old rap star - who caused controversy last month when he tweeted that he was about to "go death con 3" on Jewish people - is said to have admired the late Nazi party leader.

However, the rapper has now reportedly paid off the former employee for an undisclosed amount, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

The outlet went on to allege that six others who have worked with West - who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 - had also "heard him mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people or praise Hitler".

ADVERTISEMENT

Conceptual artist Ryder Ripps worked with Ye on a sporadic basis from 2014 until 2018 and claimed that even though he had "pushed back" on the comments at the time, the words “didn’t seem that dangerous".

It comes just days after the former employee - who chose to remain anonymous - claimed West thought it was "incredible" that Hitler had managed to "accumulate so much power" and do "great things".

"[Ye] would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people," said the former employee.