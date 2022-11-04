Irishman takes T20 hat-trick in loss to NZ

Ireland paceman Josh Little has taken a hat-trick in a 35-run loss to New Zealand which guarantees the Kiwis a T20 World Cup semi-final berth.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson is congratulated by teammate Devon Conway, right, after taking a catch to dismiss Ireland's Fionn Hand during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Ireland in Adelaide, Australia. (Source: Associated Press)

Little's triple-treat came as the New Zealanders posted 6-185, with Ireland replying with 9-150 in Friday afternoon's Adelaide Oval encounter.

The Black Caps move to seven points atop their group and they hold an insurmountable net run rate buffer from England and Australia, who are both on five points with one game remaining.

Australia meet Afghanistan on Friday night in Adelaide while England play Sri Lanka on Saturday at the SCG in the last game of the group.

The Kiwis banked their third win of the tournament despite Little's rare feat with the ball.

The left-arm quick claimed wickets on three consecutive balls in the 19th over to become the sixth bowler to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick in fixtures including qualifying games.

He joins compatriot Curtis Campher - who took four wickets in four balls last year against the Netherlands - Australia's Brett Lee, Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga, South African Kagiso Rabada and the UAE's Karthik Meiyappan to achieve the milestone.

Little dismissed NZ skipper Kane Williamson, who top-scored with 61 from 35 balls, caught on the leg-side boundary before removing Jimmy Neesham and Mitch Santner for golden ducks.

Both Neesham and Santner were trapped lbw by the 23-year-old and failed to overturn their verdicts on speculative video reviews.

Little finished with 3-22, capping a fine tournament: his 11 wickets include seven against big guns Australia, NZ and England.

The Kiwis still posted an imposing total, led by skipper Williamson (five fours, three sixes) and Finn Allen (32 from 18 balls).

Ireland's chase began brightly with openers Paul Stirling (37 from 27) and captain Andy Balbirnie (30 from 25) belting 68 from the initial eight overs.

But Balbirnie was out next ball when chopping a Mitch Santner (2-26) spinner onto his stumps.

Stirling was dismissed in the following over by Ish Sodhi (2-31) and Harry Tector (two) fell eight balls later.

Kiwi paceman Lockie Ferguson (3-22) then helped mop up the Irish, who finish the tournament with one win and three losses.