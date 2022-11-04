Horrors of 2017 not on Kiwis' minds ahead of Fiji rematch

Nearly five years to the day the Kiwis bowed out of their worst World Cup campaign, they're back in another quarter-final against Fiji.

Fiji celebrate victory over the Kiwis in 2017 (Source: Photosport)

But if you thought it's played a role in the lead up to Sunday's clash, think again.

"I haven't even looked at that game to be honest," says coach Michael Maguire.

"I'm very focused on how we want to go about things and what's expected of each other."

Asked if the match has even been talked about in the dressing room, the coach was clear.

"Not at all."

Safe to say, Maguire doesn't see this moment as a date with destiny for his players.

"Not from my point of view, this is the next job we need to focus to get to where we want to get to," says the Kiwis coach.

The team say they've archived that forgettable match, leaving it unopened on the shelf of sporting history.

Even for those who were on the field that night in Wellington like Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Isaac Liu, they don't want those memories to influence Sunday's rematch.

"Obviously going into that game you had high hopes," says Asofa-Solomona.

"Being a Wellingtonian, playing in Wellington for the first time and not getting the win was very disappointing to let our country down."

"Every big game that we've lost there's a bit of scar tissue but we're not looking back at that," says the Melbourne Storm and Kiwis forward.

"Geez, not much to be honest" says Liu when asked what emotions the Fijian quarter-final replay rekindled for him.

"It just feels like a normal game to me."

"I go off the confidence of our preparation and training sessions more so than anything," says the Gold Coast Titans enforcer.

It's clear this Kiwis squad has grown since that night five years ago.

Liu says this generation of players have created a special tournament environment in York.

"I would say it's definitely up there, there's a lot of young boys, a lot of experience too."

"I think we do have the squad to make it to the end," says Liu.