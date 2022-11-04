Firefighters call off strike after breakthrough in negotiations

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) have called off today's strike following a breakthrough in negotiations over the last 24 hours.

Fire fighters hold signs outside Auckland City Fire Station. (Source: 1News)

The announcement comes after weeks of strike action by the NZPFU, asking for better pay and working conditions.

The strike was to be the first in a planned four strikes, starting today and ending on November 14.

If the strike were to go ahead, professional firefighters would walk off the job for an hour between 11am and 12pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the NZPFU said the strike's cancellation comes after the Government put forward a proposal that would assist with the settlement.

"Over the past 24 hours, there has been movement with the Government putting up a proposal that would assist with settlement," said NZPFU National Secretary Wattie Watson.

"But that proposal alone will not settle the systemic issues including staffing, safe work systems, health and wellness and the low wages."

Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said the details of the support were still being worked out.

"FENZ and NZPFU now need to return to the negotiating table and continue to work towards a settlement. My expectation is that this will happen as soon as possible," Tinetti said in a statement.

"I will actively support the parties to reach a resolution."

Watson said that while the union appreciates assistance from the Government, they are waiting for FENZ to do more.

ADVERTISEMENT

"FENZ has not offered a cent more despite stating it recognises the Graeme Colgan recommendations," Watson said.

"We welcome the assistance of the Government, which will be needed to settle these systemic issues, but FENZ has to front up and change its position so that collectively there is a responsible and reasonable settlement," she said.

While the union has withdrawn from today's strike, they haven't called off the strike planned for Monday, November 7.

Watson said decision makers will need to guarantee the NZPFU meeting dates next week, with FENZ being prepared to move on its offer for Monday's strike to be abandoned.

FENZ chief executive Kerry Gregory said he is pleased that the union is ready to discuss the new offer.

"This is a very positive development, and we thank the NZPFU leadership for agreeing not to strike while we work through this together," he said.

"Fire and Emergency remain committed to exploring all the options available to reach a settlement, and I am confident this latest development represents considerable progress to reach a resolution after a lengthy process."

ADVERTISEMENT

A further strike planned for next Friday remains in place.