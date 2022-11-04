Family key for Fa'amausili ahead of Hall of Fame induction

When Seiuli Fiao’o Fa’amausili was playing rugby as a girl, she knew there were a lot of old men saying the game she loved wasn’t for women.

Seiuli Fiao’o Fa’amausili playing in 2018 (Source: Photosport)

It just never mattered to her.

Now, on the eve of becoming just the 25th New Zealander and fourth Kiwi woman to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame, she wants to acknowledge the people who made sure that was the case.

Her family. Especially her three brothers.

“Not once did they ever say women don’t play rugby, they just supported me all the way through,” she told 1News.

“You hear back in the day people saying that “rugby’s only for guys” and you hear a lot of the old men say “women don’t play rugby” but that didn’t matter to me because my own inner circle, which was my own brothers and father, were supportive of me.”

It’s part of what Fa’amausili attributes to her remarkable success: Attending a record-equalling five Rugby World Cups, four of them wins, during an international career spanning 16 years.

The legendary hooker was the first Black Fern to reach 50 tests, and now sits behind only Kendra Cocksegde in test caps with 57.

She captained 34 of them, including the 2017 World Cup triumph in Belfast.

Tomorrow at Eden Park, between the World Cup semi-finals, she’ll add “Hall of Fame Inductee #160” to the list of achievements, joining fellow former Black Ferns Anna Richards, Farah Palmer, and Huriana Manuel-Carpenter.

While the 42-year-old’s known it would happen for a while “it’s finally sinking in” she says.

“It’s massive, it’s something I didn’t actually think I’d get into, I played rugby for the love of the game.”

The police detective calls it a proud moment for her family first and foremost, several of whom will be at Eden Park to watch the moment.

“It is a proud moment for myself, but then I owe it to [my family] because they’re the ones I play rugby for.”

That the moment will come on her favourite stage of Eden Park alongside five other greats of the women’s game only tops things off.

Seiuli Fiao’o Fa’amausili’s career by the numbers:

Word Rugby Hall of Fame Inductee No. 160

57 test caps (34 as captain)

Five Rugby World Cups

Four-time Rugby World Cup winner (2002, 2006, 2010, 2017)

16-year test career

106 appearances for Auckland

15 domestic titles

2020 World Rugby Women’s 15s Team of the Decade (hooker)