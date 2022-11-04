Bruising Barrett's big opportunity for All Blacks against Wales

Jordie Barrett, the All Blacks’ 1.96m second-five starting against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, likes to “impose” himself on the field, said brother Scott this morning in what qualifies as both a fact and a classic Barrett understatement.

A bloodied Jordie Barrett was extremely impressive in the No.12 jersey against Australia and gets another chance there against Wales in Cardiff. (Source: Photosport)

Another robust, line-breaking performance against a physical and connected outfit under the roof at the Principality Stadium may see Jordie, previously seen by the All Blacks’ coaches as a fullback, forcing his way to the front of the midfield queue.

Jordie is only 1cm shorter than lock Scott, who is also starting for the All Blacks along with fullback and third Barrett brother Beauden, as the All Blacks attempt to kick on from their flat performance in Tokyo last weekend in what is the first of three tough Tests in three weeks in the United Kingdom.

So the 25-year-old qualifies as a long-limbed giant in a land generally populated by more compact beings and he may provide an attacking and defensive threat outside Richie Mo’unga that this All Blacks backline has been missing for several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrett impressed hugely at No.12 against the Wallabies at Eden Park in September in his first Test start in what is now his favourite position.

Wales will bring a different and possibly more effective defensive threat, but that’s what makes Ian Foster and his selectors – not to mention a large section of the New Zealand rugby-following public - eager to find out more.

“It’s a continuation of our strategy at Eden Park,” Foster said in explaining his selections to the New Zealand media this morning.

“I thought in his first start at No.12 he played really, really well and I said at the time that he impressed and we’d likely try that again.

“This is a chance to give him a run against some different types of defence systems from up in the north. Really, it’s a reward for his Eden Park performance and it continues to build our depth in the midfield.”

Foster added: “He’s confident and skilful. He has a good skillset in terms of his passing and kicking game.

Jordie Barrett, Dalton Papali'i and Richie Mo'unga celebrate Barrett's game-winning try against Australia in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s just a slightly different style to Dave [Havili]. We built Dave’s combination with Rieko a lot through the Rugby Championship and really we were delighted with how that finished up.

“His injury opened the door for Jordie and a shift… I think everyone keeps puzzling about midfield options but we’re delighted with some of the options we’re growing.”

Havili, who returned from his concussion issue off the bench last weekend in Tokyo, and Anton Lienert-Brown, back from a long-term shoulder injury, have been named in the reserves in Cardiff and may get more of a run next weekend against Scotland in Edinburgh, but another good performance could see Barrett starting at second-five in the crunch Test against England at Twickenham a week later.

Jordie, who scored the dramatic match-winning try in the controversial Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies in Melbourne, has become a far more consistent player since his Test debut in 2017 - he is a must-have for the All Blacks no matter the number on his back.

Scott, 28, has been rooming with his younger brother this week and said Jordie had been as relaxed as he usually is before a Test.

“I think that’s naturally what he does during the week but I’m sure when he gets out there on Saturday he’ll be excited to bring his game to that 12 jersey,” Scott said.

Asked about playing with a powerful presence in the midfield, Scott said: “That’s a part of the game that he enjoys whether he’s at the back or at No.12. When he does carry or get himself into defensive positions, he likes to impose himself. He’ll be looking to do more of that on Saturday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Dalton Papali’i starts at openside flanker in place of injured skipper Sam Cane, with Codie Taylor at hooker and Sevu Reece on the right wing for Will Jordan, who has remained in New Zealand recovering from a vestibular balance disorder and will not play against this year.

Asked about the prognosis of Jordan, a key attacking weapon with 21 tries in 21 Tests, Foster said: “It is lingering… while he’s going through this it’s been hard to keep his rugby conditioning up and so we just crossed a line of no return in terms of getting him fit enough to play Test match rugby.

“He’s had four or five weeks without any serious training. Making a decision now takes the pressure off him to even think about coming back; [he can] have a good summer and make a full recovery.”

The All Blacks team to play Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, kick-off 4.15am NZT, is:

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Samuel Whitelock (captain)

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Dalton Papali'i

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo'unga

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Sevu Reece

15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei'aho

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Tupou Vaa'i

20. Akira Ioane

21. Brad Weber

22. David Havili

23. Anton Lienert-Brown