Black Ferns' goalkicking weapon sets sights on France

The last time Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith enjoyed a World Cup knockout match at Eden Park - endured would probably be more appropriate – Stephen Donald’s second-half penalty proved crucial in the All Blacks’ 8-7 win over France in the 2011 final.

Renee Holmes in action during the Black Ferns' World Cup pool win over Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

There’s no getting away from the idea that accumulating points via the boot is crucial in sudden-death matches, and this partly explains Renee Holmes’ selection at fullback for the Black Ferns in their semifinal against France on the same patch of grass tomorrow.

She is also a specialist fullback, whereas Ruby Tui – back on the wing after a couple of matches at fullback at this World Cup – is not. Given the frequency and accuracy of France’s kicking game, Holmes’ experience at the back may be crucial.

Her promotion to the starting line-up, with Tui moving to the right wing and Ayesha Leti-I’iga named on the bench, are the only changes to the team that thrashed Wales in Whangārei.

But it is Holmes' kicking for goal in particular that has become an important weapon for the Black Ferns – a nice counterpoint, perhaps, to their preference for a helter-skelter attack.

Since working with former All Blacks’ No.10 Dan Carter, still the world’s highest points scorer in the game and who was infamously unable to play that 2011 final after pulling a groin muscle goalkicking in practice a few weeks before it, Holmes’ kicking game has gone to the next level.

“At first, I hadn’t seen her goal kick a lot and initially when we started, she sort of pivoted around the ball a bit too much,” Smith said.

“We got Dan Carter, the best in the world, to do some work with the girls and he comes every week that we’re in Auckland to do a session with them. I like to think I coached Dan Carter at goalkicking but he coached me, basically.

“He’s really improved all our women and Renee in particular, she’s outstanding. She kicked one from 50 metres at training the other day so that’s a bonus in terms of her skills.”

Holmes, on the reserves bench for last week’s 55-3 quarter-final victory over Wales, said Carter’s guidance had been crucial.

“It's been incredible having Dan come in,” she said.

“I can hand on heart say my kicking game has changed since he came into this environment. It was small things that he’s helped me with, he didn’t come in and try and change my kicking style, he just made small tweaks and used small keywords that have actually changed how I kick.

Dan Carter in familiar pose - preparing for his last kick in Test rugby in the World Cup final win over the Wallabies at Twickenham in 2015. (Source: Photosport)

“He’s been able to come in and … all of the backs are kicking now. All the girls are on board and every time he comes in it's so valuable and you can just see the passion he has for women’s rugby.

“We were able to ask questions about what goes through his mind when he’s missed a kick and when he’s about to take a penalty when he’s in front by three. It was actually really crucial, and I think I took a lot away from what he said. It got me thinking a lot about my own process, and what I am going to do.”

Other former All Blacks of a similar era, including Keven Mealamu, Ma’a Nonu, Ben Smith and Conrad Smith have helped the Black Ferns’ preparation for this World Cup.

“It’s been phenomenal how keen ex-players are to help,” Smith said.

The Test will be a clash of styles – the world’s best attack against the world’s best defence – but it’s difficult to imagine how the Black Ferns could be any better prepared for this moment.

And for the traditionalists already excited about the Black Ferns’ improved goalkicking game, there’s more good news about their practising for dropped goals.

Holmes said: “When you go into the final with footy you’ve got to be ready for those moments, because you don’t know what’s going to happen so 100% yes. We’ve been preparing those drop kicks too.”

The Black Ferns' team to play France in their World Cup semifinal at Eden Park tomorrow, kick-off 7.30pm, is:

1. Phillipa Love

2. Georgia Ponsonby

3. Amy Rule

4. Maiakawanakaukani Roos

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Alana Bremner

7. Sarah Hirini

8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u

9. Kendra Cocksedge

10. Ruahei Demant (co-captain)

11. Portia Woodman

12. Theresa Fitzpatrick

13. Stacey Fluhler

14. Ruby Tui

15. Renee Holmes

Reserves:

16. Luka Connor

17. Krystal Murray

18. Santo Taumata

19. Joanah Ngan-Woo

20. Kennedy Simon (co-captain)

21. Ariana Bayler

22. Hazel Tubic

23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga