After Pelosi attack, US House chair wants answers from police

A top ally of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding fresh answers from Capitol police about security failures that led to a brutal attack on Pelosi’s husband last week.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her home. (Source: Associated Press)

House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren sent a four-page letter to Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Wednesday (local time), saying the attack on Paul Pelosi raises “significant questions about security protections for Members of Congress.” The man who beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer was looking for Nancy Pelosi and later told police that he wanted to hold her hostage and break her kneecaps, authorities said.

The letter comes as the beleaguered agency is still trying to rebuild after the January 6 Capitol insurrection, when hundreds of the former US president’s supporters overwhelmed officers and more than 100 were injured. Threats to lawmakers have skyrocketed in recent years — almost 10,000 threats were investigated last year, and the agency has struggled with limited resources.

The Capitol police issued a statement saying they will “fast track” the work they had already been doing to protect members outside of Washington.

“Our brave men and women are working around the clock to meet this urgent mission during this divisive time,” the USCP statement said.

“In the meantime, a significant change that will have an immediate impact will be for people across our country to lower the temperature on political rhetoric before it’s too late.”

The USCP said it has access to roughly 1800 cameras, including one on Pelosi’s house. It was not being monitored during the attack, however, because the speaker was not there.

In a speech on Wednesday, Biden bemoaned “the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years.”

US President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy. (Source: Associated Press)

“There’s an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent,” Biden added. “In our bones, we know democracy is at risk.”

Paul Pelosi remained in the intensive care unit in a San Francisco hospital and was receiving regular visits from Nancy Pelosi and other family members.

In a federal complaint released earlier this week, officials said DePape, 42, was carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack. He went upstairs to where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping and demanded to talk to “Nancy.”

Lofgren noted that the agency has previously reported that Pelosi receives the most threats of any member of Congress.

David Depape (Source: Associated Press)

Both parties have expressed concerns about the increased threats in recent years and in the wake of the January 6 insurrection, when Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol and sent lawmakers running for their lives. People have shown up at their houses, threatened them online and even shot at them.