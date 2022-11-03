UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

The UN Security Council on Wednesday (local time) overwhelmingly rejected Russia's attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out "military biological" activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia only got support from China in the vote on its resolution, with the US, Britain and France voting "no" and the 10 other council nations abstaining. The resolution was not approved because it failed to get the minimum nine "yes" votes required for adoption.

The 2-3-10 vote reflected the council's continuing opposition and scepticism about Russia's actions since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine. The council has been paralysed from taking any action against Russia's military offensive because of Russia's veto power.

Russia circulated the draft resolution and a 310-page document to council members last week alleging that military biological activity is taking place at biological laboratories in Ukraine with support from the US Defense Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said after the vote that his government was "extremely disappointed" that the council did not respond positively to its request to establish a commission.

Its proposed resolution called for the Security Council's 15 members to carry out the investigation of Russia's complaint, as allowed under Article VI of the biological weapons convention, and present a report with recommendations to the council by November 30.

Polyansky claimed "Western countries demonstrated in every way that the law does not apply to them" and "are ready to trample any norm, to flout any rule", accusing them of a "colonial mentality".

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield countered that the United States voted against the resolution "because it is based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith, and a total lack of respect for this body".

Ukrainian soldiers on captured Russian tanks T-72 hold military training close to the Ukraine-Belarus border. (Source: Associated Press)

Before the vote, Russia's Polyansky called the resolution "a considerable milestone" that would show whether the Security Council was prepared to act in line with international law giving state parties to the biological weapons convention the right to seek an investigation at the Security Council.

"It is a milestone for Russia's deception and lies," Thomas-Greenfield shot back. "And the world sees it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's initial allegation of secret American biological warfare labs in Ukraine in March has been disputed by independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders and officials at the White House and Pentagon. An Associated Press investigation in March found the claim was taking root online, uniting Covid-19 conspiracy theorists, QAnon adherents and some supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

Ukraine does have a network of biological labs that have gotten funding and research support from the US. They are owned and operated by Ukraine and are part of an initiative called the Biological Threat Reduction Program that aims to reduce the likelihood of deadly outbreaks, whether natural or man made. The US efforts date back to work in the 1990s to dismantle the former Soviet Union's program for weapons of mass destruction.

Russia called a Security Council meeting on its claims last week, which the United States and its Western allies vehemently dismissed.

Thomas-Greenfield called the meeting "a colossal waste of time" and said the claims are part of a Moscow "disinformation campaign" that is attempting "to distract from the atrocities Russian forces are carrying out in Ukraine and a desperate tactic to justify an unjustifiable war".

"Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program," she said. "The United States does not have a biological weapons program. There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States."