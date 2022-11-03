Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

Diplomatic efforts salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets, with Russia saying on Wednesday (local time, overnight NZT) it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Moscow reserves the right to withdraw again from the agreement if Kyiv breaks its word.

"We demanded assurances and guarantees from the Ukrainian side that ... humanitarian corridors will not be used for military purposes," Putin told a Security Council meeting, according to Russian state news agencies.

"I have given instructions to the Ministry of Defence to resume our full participation in this work."

The Russian leader praised Turkey's mediation efforts to get the deal back on track as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "neutrality in the conflict as a whole" and his efforts at "ensuring the interest of the poorest countries".

Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the alleged attack.

Erdogan said the renewed deal would again come on stream prioritising shipments to African nations, including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan. That's in line with Russia's concerns that most of the exported grain had ended up in richer nations since Moscow and Kyiv made separate agreements with Turkey and the UN in July.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said that 23% of the total cargo exported from Ukraine under the grain deal went to lower or lower-middle income countries, which also received 49% of all wheat shipments.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed Russia's announcement putting the deal back on track. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres "remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertiliser".

Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine and Russia are key global exporters of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to developing countries where many are already struggling with hunger. A loss of those supplies before the grain deal pushed up global food prices and helped throw tens of millions into poverty, along with soaring energy costs.

The July grain agreement brought down global food prices about 15% from their peak in March, according to the UN.

Meanwhile, the White House accused North Korea of covertly shipping a "significant number" of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US believes North Korea is "trying to make it appear as though they're being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa". He declined to provide a specific estimate on the quantity of ammunition being sent to bolster the Russian effort.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. (Source: Associated Press)

Kirby said North Korea "is covertly supplying" the ammunition to Russia, but that, "we're still monitoring this to determine whether the shipments are actually received". He added that the US has "an idea" of which country or countries the North may funnel the weapons through but wouldn't specify, because the administration continues to look at how it might respond to North Korea's actions.

Kirby insisted the North Korean shipments are "not going to change the course of the war", citing Western efforts to resupply the Ukrainian military.

In Ukraine, thousands of homes in the Kyiv region and elsewhere remained without power, officials said, as Russian drone and artillery strikes continued to target the country's energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian soldiers on captured Russian tanks T-72 hold military training close to the Ukraine-Belarus border. (Source: Associated Press)

Kyiv region Governor Oleksiy Kukeba said 16,000 homes were without electricity and drones attacked energy facilities in the Cherkasy region south of the capital, prompting power outages.

Although power and water were restored to the city of Kyiv, Kuleba didn't rule out electricity shortages lasting "weeks" if Russian forces continue to hit energy facilities there. In a Telegram post, he accused Russian forces of trying to prompt a serious humanitarian crisis.

Power outages were also reported in the southern cities of Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka following "a large-scale drone attack", Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.