North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM

North Korea added its barrage of recent weapons tests today, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.

The announcement by Japan's Prime Minister's Office came shortly after South Korea's military said it detected the North firing a missile it presumed as an ICBM from an area near its capital Pyongyang around 7.40am (local time) and then firing two short-range missiles an hour later toward its eastern waters.

While South Korean officials didn't immediately release more specific flight details, the longer-range missile may have been fired on a high angle to avoid reaching the territory of the North's neighbours. Japan's Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said one of the North Korean missiles reached a maximum altitude of 2000km and travelled about 750km.

The Japanese government initially feared that the suspected ICBM would fly over its northern territory, but later revised its assessment.

Japanese officials issued warnings to residents in the northern prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata, instructing them to go inside firm buildings or go underground. There have been no reports of damage or injuries from areas where the alerts were issued.

The launches came a day after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has fired in a single day ever.

One of those missiles flew in the direction of a populated South Korean island and landed near the rivals' tense sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents in Ulleung island to evacuate. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

Yesterday's launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to "pay the most horrible price in history" in protest of ongoing South Korean-US military drills that it views as a rehearsal for a potential invasion.

North Korea last flew a missile over Japan in October in what it described as a test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, which experts say potentially would be capable of reaching Guam, a major US military hub in the Pacific. That launch forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

North Korea has been ramping up its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year.

It has fired dozens of missiles, including its first demonstration of intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, as it exploits the distraction created by Russia's war in Ukraine to push forward arms development.

The North has punctuated its tests with an escalatory nuclear doctrine that authorises preemptive nuclear attacks over a variety of loosely defined crisis situations. US and South Korean officials say North Korea may up the ante in the coming weeks with its first detonation of a nuclear test device since September 2017.

Experts say North Korea is escalating a brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiating economic and security concessions from a position of strength.