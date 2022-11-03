Could All Blacks and Wallabies combine to play the Lions?

Source: AAP

Australia and New Zealand rugby chiefs are reported to be involved in talks to create a powerful, combined team of Wallabies and All Blacks to face the touring British & Irish Lions in a spectacular one-off in 2025.

Beauden Barrett of the All Blacks and Samu Kerevi of the Wallabies embrace

Beauden Barrett of the All Blacks and Samu Kerevi of the Wallabies embrace (Source: Photosport)

Officials from all sides believe the best of the Wallabies and the All Blacks against the cream of British Isles' rugby would be a massive attraction on the Lions' visit to Australia, according to Britain's Daily Mail.

Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan was quoted by the paper as saying: "We've talked to the Kiwis about hosting an Anzac team against the Lions in 2025 and they're considering the idea.

"I'm in no doubt it would be a belter and we'd sell the MCG out with 100,000 fans."

It would not be the first time a combined NZ-Australia team have faced the Lions as it happened 33 years ago when the trans-Tasman side featured David Campese, Kieran Crowley and Michael Lynagh.

It wasn't the attraction everyone had hoped for, though, as there were only three New Zealanders - Crowley, Frano Botica and Steve McDowell - on board after injuries beset the combined team, who ended up losing 19-15 in Brisbane.

The trans-Tasman Unions this time would doubtless try to make it as strong an outfit as possible.

"The best of the Wallabies and the All Blacks against the Lions would create enormous global coverage," McLennan said.

McLennan was also reported to have said harmony had been now restored between the New Zealand and Australian unions and that the two sides could reach an agreement over revenue-sharing.

"All is good with the Kiwis now, we're friends again and we'd be happy to give them a cut," said McLennan.

RugbyAll Blacks

Popular Stories

1

Heidi Klum reveals how giant worm Halloween costume was made

2

Financial mentor 'delighted' by rules for buy now pay later schemes

3

First ever All Blacks XV team named to face Ireland A

4

Several people 'assisting' police investigation into Canterbury fire

5

Cure Kids CEO weighs in after Starship rejects $570k donation

Latest Stories

Woman charged with murder, arson after man's death in 2013

Air NZ's first domestic Airbus A321neo arrives

Could All Blacks and Wallabies combine to play the Lions?

Unexpected snowfall closes Otago's Crown Range Road

Heidi Klum reveals how giant worm Halloween costume was made

Related Stories

First ever All Blacks XV team named to face Ireland A

All Blacks: Brodie Retallick cops two match ban

Savea on inconsistent ABs: 'We want to make a statement'

All Blacks: Whitelock to captain team in Cane's absence