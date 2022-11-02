UK minister under fire for calling migrants an 'invasion'

Britain's interior minister faced criticism Tuesday (local time) for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an "invasion", days after an immigration centre was attacked with firebombs.

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman. (Source: Associated Press)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing centre for new arrivals where some 4000 people have been held in a facility intended for 1600.

Braverman referred to small-boat crossings on Monday (local time) as "the invasion of our southern coast" and said, "illegal immigration is out of control".

"Let's stop pretending that they are all refugees in distress," she said of migrants crossing the Channel.

Her deputy, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, distanced himself from her words.

"In a job like mine you have to choose your words very carefully," he told Sky News. "And I would never demonise people coming to this country in pursuit of a better life."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who appointed Braverman after he took office last week, told his Cabinet that Britain "would always be a compassionate, welcoming country", his spokesman said.

Braverman — a leading figure on the right wing of the governing Conservative Party who supports expelling people who enter the UK without authorisation — did not respond to the criticism on Tuesday (local time).

People thought to be migrants walk inside the Manston facility. (Source: Associated Press)

The number of asylum-seekers attempting to reach Britain by boat has increased steadily, and the system for considering applications has slowed to a crawl amid turmoil in the Conservative government, which is on its third prime minister and third home secretary this year.

Manston — a former airfield in southeast England — is supposed to be a temporary processing centre where new arrivals spend 24 hours before moving on to longer-term accommodation, but refugee groups say some people have been stuck there for weeks. Some families are sleeping in tents, and there have been cases of diphtheria and scabies.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said that when he visited the site recently, he saw people sleeping on floors and "lots and lots of people in a room, all squished in together".

A member of security staff secures screens around the Manston facility. (Source: Associated Press)

'For a few hours, that would be acceptable, but where people are spending long periods of time there, it just isn't," he told Sky News.

Critics accuse Braverman of deliberately worsening conditions at Manston by refusing to book hotel rooms for asylum seekers.

The government said, "large numbers" of people were being moved out of Manston to relieve pressure. It said a facility some 32 kilometres away in the port town of Dover that was firebombed over the weekend had reopened.

Police said counter-terrorism officers were leading the investigation into the firebombing, which slightly injured two staff members.

The suspect, a 66-year-old man from a town about 160 kilometres away, threw "several crude incendiary devices" then drove away and killed himself.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright of Counter Terrorism Policing South East said the attack was "likely to be driven by some form of hate-filled grievance".

Mishka Pillay, the campaigns consultant with the group Detention Action, said the Manston crisis arose because "the government has failed to process asylum claims efficiently", creating a huge backlog.

"This is a crisis of the home secretary's own making," Pillay said.