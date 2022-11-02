Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission' - US officials

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other US politicians.

David Depape (Source: Associated Press)

David DePape was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Tuesday (US time) in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in his first public appearance since the Friday attack.

In the court filing, prosecutors detailed the assault in stark terms. Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer and woke up in a pool of his blood, the filing said.

DePape’s intent “could not have been clearer,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wrote in the filing.

“He forced his way into the Pelosi home intending to take the person third in line to the presidency of the United States hostage and to seriously harm her. Thwarted by Speaker Pelosi’s absence, [the] defendant continued on his quest and would not be stopped, culminating in the near-fatal attack on Mr Pelosi.”

Without being questioned, DePape told officers and medics at the scene that he was sick of the “lies coming out of Washington DC.”

“I didn’t really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life,” he said at the time.

DePape allegedly told first responders he had other targets, including a local professor, several prominent state and federal politicians and members of their families. The filing did not name any potential targets.

“This case demands detention,” Jenkins wrote. “Nothing less.”

Police investigators work outside the home of Paul Pelosi. (Source: Associated Press)

Wearing orange jail clothing and with his right arm in a sling, DePape only spoke during his arraignment Tuesday to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP’).

After the hearing, DePape's public defender Adam Lipson said he looks forward to providing him with a “vigorous legal defence.” He said his 42-year-old client’s shoulder was dislocated during the arrest.

“We’re going to be looking into Mr DePape’s mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information,” Lipson said.

He later said he was pleased that Paul Pelosi was improving and urged the public not to pass judgment on what he called “a complicated situation.”

The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections. Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the riots in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including the attempted kidnapping of a US official.

Jenkins previously told reporters the attack appeared premeditated.

“This was not something that he did at the spur of the moment,” she said.

Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull after being attacked by an intruder. (Source: 1News)

The court filing said DePape smashed his shoulder through a glass window in the back of the Pelosis' home before confronting a sleeping Paul Pelosi, wearing only boxer shorts and a pyjama top.

“Are you Paul Pelosi?” DePape said, standing over him around 2am holding a hammer and zip ties. “Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?"

A groggy Pelosi told DePape that his wife was not home and would be gone for several days. DePape then allegedly threatened to tie Paul Pelosi up - the first of 10 such threats, the filing says.

Paul Pelosi was eventually able to call 911 from the home's bathroom, where his cell phone was charging. While speaking to the dispatcher, DePape was gesturing and telling Pelosi to hang up, the filing said.

Pelosi then told the dispatcher that he did not need police, fire or medical assistance but he instead asked “for the Capitol Police because they are usually at the house protecting his wife.”

Moments later the dispatcher heard him interacting with a man and Paul Pelosi said “he thinks everything’s good, I’ve got a problem, but he thinks everything’s good.”

Two officers who raced to the home witnessed DePape hit Pelosi with the hammer at least once, striking him in the head, the filing states. Jenkins has said the assault was captured on the officers' body cameras.

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time, she quickly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalised and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.