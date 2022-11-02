Lydia Ko splits with coach due to logistical reasons

Lydia Ko is making another coaching change, leaving Sean Foley after more than two years. Ko said the split was for "logistical reasons".

Lydia Ko in action at the Arkansas Championship. (Source: Photosport)

The split comes during one of Ko's most consistent seasons. She has risen to No. 3 in the world and leads the race for LPGA Player of the Year (by one point) and the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.

"When I first met Sean, I was in a place where I didn't have a lot of confidence in myself and in my game," Ko wrote on Instagram.

"Over the past two years he has helped me evolve as a better player and person. Our time together was full of so much learning, laughter."

Last month, we decided to go our own ways as a coach and player due to logistical reasons, but Sean will always be a close friend. Sean has been and will be a mentor to me."