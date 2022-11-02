Contaminant shuts Auckland treatment plant after $2m upgrade

Watercare has shut down an Auckland treatment plant after finding a contaminant above drinking water threshold levels.

Pumps at the Onehunga Water Treatment Plant. (Source: Watercare)

It has only just spent $2 million upgrading the Onehunga plant.

Watercare posted a statement on its website in mid-October about finding levels of the so-called "forever chemicals" PFAS had been too high on four occasions.

RNZ is asking for the dates, and specific levels, of these high points.

The long-lasting per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances are causing ructions worldwide as more research links them to health conditions.

They sparked nationwide investigations of defence bases, airports and fire station training sites in New Zealand from 2018-2021.

In Onehunga, testing had been going on for four years, and most samples were well below the new limit of PFAS in drinking water that kicks in on 14 November, Watercare said.

"A person would have to be drinking water with levels of PFAS consistently above the threshold in the new drinking water standards over a long period of time for there to be cause for concern," it said on its website.

The incoming new drinking water limits spurred the shutdown, it said.

It knew in June what the limit would be, and investigated its options, before last month shutting Onehunga down.

Auckland Council was investigating the source and if contamination was ongoing.

RNZ has asked the council for an update.

Watercare said its $2m upgrade last year was not focused on treatment processes.

"We upgraded the treatment plant to increase its capacity," it said.

Prior to the new limits set by the regulator Taumata Arowai, New Zealand relied on guidelines for PFAS maximums based on what Australia has.

Watercare said it did not know how long Onehunga would be shut, but it would probably be out for more than a year.

"We're acting with an abundance of caution."

Treating PFAS has been very difficult and costly, and many cities overseas are struggling with what to do, especially those around defence bases in the US, but scientists recently have made progress.

The Onehunga aquifer was very shallow and extended below old industrial areas.

Other hotspots of contamination by PFAS in Auckland were Devonport and Whenuapai, caused by the Defence Force bases there.

