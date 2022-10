Police are treating a person's death in Christchurch's Riccarton overnight as "unexplained".

The person died on Matipo St and police were called at 3.50am.

Police said the death was unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

Map showing Matipo St in Christchurch (Source: 1News)

Police have cordoned off part of the street while they examine the scene.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.