Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board

Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform.

Elon Musk. (Source: Associated Press)

Twitter's new owner fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He's also testing the waters on asking users to pay for verification. A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it's really them.

Musk, whose account is verified, replied: "Interesting."

Critics have derided the mark, often granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists, as an elite status symbol.

But Twitter also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.

"The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk tweeted in response to a user who asked for help getting verified.

On Friday (local time), meanwhile, billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said he and his Kingdom Holding Company rolled over a combined US$1.89 billion ($NZ3.25 billion) in existing Twitter shares, making them the company's largest shareholder after Musk.

The news raised concerns among some lawmakers, including Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut.

Murphy tweeted that he is requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of US businesses by foreign buyers — to investigate the national security implications of the kingdom's investment in Twitter.

"We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting US politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform," Murphy tweeted.

"There is a clear national security issue at stake and CFIUS should do a review."