Melbourne Cup runner-up jockey fined nearly $22k

Patrick Moloney has been fined AU$20,000 (NZ$21,900) for his almost life-changing ride on Melbourne Cup runner-up Emissary.

Winning horse Gold Trip, followed by Emissary and High Emocean. (Source: Melbourne Cup)

Moloney fell foul of Racing Victoria stewards, pleading guilty to careless riding at the 600m as he was trying to get Emissary into a position to challenge.

His action caused three runners to have their momentum stalled, and in a chain reaction the 2019 Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare also suffered interference.

Moloney earned AU$55,000 (NZ$60,260) as his percentage of Emissary's earnings for finishing second to Gold Trip.

He was also suspended for 15 meetings in a ban that will start after Thursday's VRC Oaks meeting.

For one fleeting moment in the straight, Emissary was being hailed the winner as he set out after Gold Trip.

Mark Zahra riding Gold Trip winning Race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup. (Source: Getty)

But Moloney conceded he was beaten by a stronger horse on the day.

"The plan was to ride him quiet, conserve all his energy. We did that and he ran a massive race," Moloney said.

Daniel Moor also incurred the wrath of Melbourne Cup stewards for his over-use of the whip on sixth-placed Daqiansweet Junior.

Moor was fined $2000 and suspended for seven meetings.

