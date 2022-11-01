Kiwi Ferns lose belongings, training gear ahead of RLWC opener

A training ground incident has hit the Kiwi Ferns' ahead of their opening match at the Rugby League World Cup in England.

Krystal Rota [centre] with her Kiwi Ferns teammates. (Source: Photosport)

Almost half the New Zealand players have lost personal belongings and training gear due to smoke damage after the incident at the facility in York.

No-one was present in the affected area at the time.

It came just 48 hours out from the first match of their World Cup campaign against France.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been tough for the girls," said Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry.

Read More Two to watch as Kiwi Ferns get set to take on France

"Some have gone well over 24 hours without being able to contact loved ones, unless through a staff member's phone.

"Sometimes these freak accidents happen, and this one was out of anyone's control. NZRL are working to replace the damage, and as a team, we will rally together, support each other and focus on what's ahead."

NZRL chief executive Greg Peters said it was an "unfortunate incident" which was quickly dealt with.

"The training ground are in the process of bringing facilities back online. No outdoor facilities have been affected and the staff at the training ground have been exceptional in supporting us.

"In the meantime, our main priority is the Fern's wellbeing and ensuring the team is supported through this."

The Kiwi Ferns were set to face France at 6am (NZ time) on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz