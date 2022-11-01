France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury

Source: Associated Press

France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems.

Paul Pogba will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Paul Pogba will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Source: Associated Press)

Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September.

He hasn’t played since returning to Juventus from Manchester United, and was injured again. Tests in Turin and Pittsburgh confirmed the 29-year-old Pogba will not be fit in time for the World Cup.

“We won’t see him until 2023 and his entourage have confirmed that also he will be out of the World Cup,” a Juventus spokesman told The Associated Press.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta also released a statement.

“After medical exams yesterday and today, it is extremely painful to announce that Paul Pogba needs more rehabilitation after his operation,” she said.

“For that reason, Paul can’t be part of the France team in Qatar.”

