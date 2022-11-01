All Blacks: Whitelock to captain team in Cane's absence

Source: AAP

Sam Whitelock will be New Zealand's replacement captain for the rest of the team's northern hemisphere tour, All Blacks forward coach Jason Ryan has said.

Sam Whitelock - pictured while upright and training with the All Blacks this year. (Source: Photosport)

Sam Cane withdrew from the squad after suffering a broken cheekbone. Cane incurred two small facial fractures in their 38-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday and had to return to New Zealand while the rest of the squad travelled to Europe.

The All Blacks are due to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday followed by tests against Scotland at Murrayfield on November 13 and England at Twickenham on November 19.

"Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks for this northern tour and Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett will be vice captains," the New Zealand Herald quoted Ryan as saying on Monday.

"Sam is really experienced and respected in the group. He's played 100-plus test matches and experienced a lot so he's the right man for the job.

"It was pretty straightforward and really well supported by the vice-captains."

