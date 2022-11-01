$1.7 billion up for grabs in US Powerball jackpot

Source: Associated Press

People are showing up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at a massive $1 billion (NZ$1.71 billion) Powerball jackpot.

Cathy Zubiate and Gilbert Estrella buy tickets to the lottery

Cathy Zubiate and Gilbert Estrella buy tickets to the lottery (Source: Associated Press)

The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in US history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion (NZ$2.73 billion) Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since August 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot:1 in 292.2 million.

Monday's huge jackpot comes less than two years after a Mega Millions lottery ticket matched all six numbers to win a $1.05 billion ($1.8 billion) jackpot.

