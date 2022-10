Kmart has recalled a baby teething toy due to a choking hazard.

Kmart's ANKO Teething Llama (Source: Supplied/Kmart)

The ANKO Teething Llama, which has been in Kmart's New Zealand stores since April, has been pulled off the shelves.

Product Safety New Zealand said the cap of one of the feet can break free, which a baby or toddler could choke on.

It said people should stop using the teether and return it to Kmart for a refund.