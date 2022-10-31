Gisele Bundchen says Tom Brady a 'great dad' amid divorce

Gisele Bundchen thinks Tom Brady is a "great dad" amid their divorce.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

The 42-year-old model had been married to the sports star, 45, since 2009 and has children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, with him but the pair announced their divorce had been finalised on Friday. But a source has alleged the kids have been "slowly getting used" to the idea of their separation for some time.

A source said: "Tom is always happy when he is with his kids. The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele. They lived separately for months.

"When the kids are with Tom, he tries to make it fun with various kids' activities. He is a very involved dad. You can tell that he loves being a dad.

"[Gisele] worked with Tom to make sure their divorce was as smooth as possible. The focus is on their kids. Gisele knows the kids will be okay when they are with Tom. She thinks he is a great dad."

The insider went on to explain that the pair "haven't had the same goal" for their marriage but do have the same goal when it comes to their children and Bundchen is "grateful" for the years she has spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The source told People: "They obviously haven't had the same goal for their relationship, but they do for their kids. They will continue to work hard to make sure things will be as good as possible for the kids".

"Gisele couldn't be prouder of her kids. She tries to stay in a positive place. She is grateful for all the years with Tom. She is ready for a new chapter now though."

The comments come just days after Brady explained that he and Bundchen had split "amicably" and insisted their children will "continue to be the centre" of their world.

He wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"