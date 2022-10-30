Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

Russia announced overnight NZT that it will move to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that has seen more than nine million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices.

A view of a destroyed bridge across the Siverskyi-Donets river. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian Defence Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea, which Russia says took place early Saturday (local time), as the reason for the move.

Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons.

The Russian declaration came one day after UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UN chief said the grain deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and which expires on November 19 — helps "to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people," his spokesperson said.

A Guterres spokesperson said UN officials were in touch with Russian authorities over the announced suspension.

"It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people," said the spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Russia's Foreign Ministry accused British specialists of being involved in the alleged attack by drones on Russian ships in Crimea.

"In connection with the actions of Ukrainian armed forces, led by British specialists, directed, among other things, against Russian ships that ensure the functioning of the humanitarian corridor in question (which cannot be qualified otherwise than as a terrorist attack), the Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the Black Sea initiative, and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period," the Russian statement said.

Britain's Defence Ministry had no immediate comment.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, accused Russia of playing "hunger games" by imperiling global food shipments.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man passes by fragments of a Russian rocket in central Bakhmut. (Source: Associated Press)

"We warned about Russia's plans to destroy the (grain agreement). Now, under false pretenses, Moscow is blocking the grain corridor that ensures food security for millions of people," he tweeted.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, denounced the suspension as "primitive blackmail".

Turkish officials said they haven't received any official notice of the deal's suspension.

Russia's agriculture minister said Moscow stands ready to "fully replace Ukrainian grain and deliver supplies at affordable prices to all interested countries". In remarks carried by the state Rossiya 24 TV channel, Dmitry Patrushev said Moscow was prepared to "supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months" with the help of Turkey.

Patrushev also reiterated the Kremlin's earlier allegations that a disproportionate volume of grain exported from Ukraine's Black Sea ports was bound for European destinations.

A view of the Holy Mountains Lavra of the Holy Dormition, damaged after fighting, in the Donetsk region. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Ukraine and Russia offered differing versions on the Crimea drone attack in which at least one Russian ship suffered damage in the port on the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The Russian Defence Ministry said a minesweeper had "minor damage" during an alleged pre-dawn Ukrainian attack on navy and civilian vessels docked in Sevastopol, which hosts the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

The ministry claimed Russian forces had "repelled" 16 attacking drones.

The governor of the Sevastopol region, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said the port saw "probably the most massive attack" by air and sea drones. He provided no evidence, saying all video from the area would be held back for security reasons.

But an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry claimed that "careless handling of explosives" had caused blasts on four warships in Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram that the vessels included a frigate, a landing ship and a ship that carried cruise missiles used in a deadly July attack on a western Ukrainian city.