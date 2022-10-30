One dead, five seriously injured in Napier single-vehicle crash

Source: 1News

One person is dead and five others are seriously injured after a crash in Napier last night, police said this morning.

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services responded to the scene on Shakespeare Road about 11.50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit were in attendance, and part of the road was closed while a scene examination was carried out.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said three crews responded to a report of a person trapped as a result of the crash.

Six St John ambulances attended and treated three patients, who were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital, a spokesperson said.

New ZealandAccidentsHawke's Bay

Popular Stories

1

All Blacks survive scare against Japan despite Retallick's red

2

Lawns a big contributor to climate change - study

3

Phillips century leads Black Caps to big win over Sri Lanka

4

Heavy rain for central, upper North Island as gales move South

5

Black Ferns book semi-final spot vs France after huge win over Wales

Latest Stories

One dead, five seriously injured in Napier single-vehicle crash

Kiri Allan reveals how alcohol laws will change

Death toll rises to 146 after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

Phillips century leads Black Caps to big win over Sri Lanka

Related Stories

Iwi and council at odds over plan to keep whānau out of prisons

Fatal crash on Kaimai Ranges closes road

One dead following single-car crash in Auckland's Remuera

One person dead after crash near Gisborne