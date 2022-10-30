One dead, five seriously injured in Napier single-vehicle crash

One person is dead and five others are seriously injured after a crash in Napier last night, police said this morning.
Emergency services responded to the scene on Shakespeare Road about 11.50pm.
The Serious Crash Unit were in attendance, and part of the road was closed while a scene examination was carried out.
Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said three crews responded to a report of a person trapped as a result of the crash.
Six St John ambulances attended and treated three patients, who were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital, a spokesperson said.