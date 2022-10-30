Death toll rises to 151 after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea

At least 151 people were killed, and 82 more were injured - 19 in critical condition - as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said.

Ambulances and rescue workers arrive at the street near the scene in Seoul. (Source: Associated Press)

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night (local time).

He earlier said 74 of the dead had been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 who had been kept on the streets were being transported to a nearby gym so that workers could identify them.

Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

More than 800 emergency workers and police officers from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.

The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.

TV footage and photos showed ambulance vehicles lined up in streets amid a heavy police presence and emergency workers moving the injured in stretchers. Emergency workers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people lying in the streets.

In one section, paramedics were seen checking the status of a dozen or more people who lay motionless under blue blankets.

Police, which was restricting traffic in nearby areas to speed up the transportation of the injured to hospitals across the city, also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets. The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued emergency text messages urging people in the area to return home swiftly.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.

Rescue workers and firefighters near the scene in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

Tony Keam was born in South Korea but now lives in New Zealand - he said that Koreans living here are concerned for their relatives' safety.

“That kind of instant should not happen again, and many Korean people here in New Zealand ask each other if there were any members of families and relatives there,” he said.

“They're very worried about them.”

Among the dead, 19 were foreigners.

New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says it’s aware of 39 Kiwis in Seoul right now - but at the stage, it doesn’t believe any of them were caught up in the stampede.

The South Korean President visited the scene, saying the disaster should never have happened.

“I pray for those who died in the unexpected accident and hope the injured will recover soon. In addition, I offer deep consolation to the bereaved families who are in deep grief," he said.

A national period of mourning has been declared while authorities try to unravel the nightmare.

Local media said around 100,000 people flocked to Itaewon streets for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest since the start of the pandemic following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in recent months.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.