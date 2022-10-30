2022 likely deadliest year for Palestinians in West Bank - UN

The UN Mideast envoy says 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the UN started tracking fatalities in 2005.

Palestinians burn tires during a protest against Israeli military. (Source: Associated Press)

Calling for immediate action to calm "an explosive situation", Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council that "mounting hopelessness, anger and tension have once again erupted into a deadly cycle of violence that is increasingly difficult to contain".

In a grim assessment, the special coordinator for the Middle East peace process said the downward spiral in the West Bank and the current volatile situation stems from decades of violence.

In the past month, the UN envoy said 32 Palestinians including six children were killed by Israeli security forces and 311 injured during demonstrations, clashes, search-and-arrest operations, attacks and alleged attacks against Israelis.

Two Israeli forces personnel were killed and 25 Israeli civilians were injured by Palestinians during shooting and ramming attacks, clashes, the throwing of stones and Molotov cocktails and other incidents during the same period, he said.

Wennesland said the month saw "a spike in fatal violence" that has 2022 on track to be the deadliest in the West Bank.

More than 125 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year.

The fighting has surged since a series of Palestinian attacks killed 19 people in Israel in the spring. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Ongoing Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank pose a serious challenge to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Palestinian Authority.

Abbas relies on security cooperation with Israel to remain in power, particularly against his Islamic militant rivals. At the same time, this cooperation is deeply unpopular among Palestinians who chafe against Israel's open-ended occupation, now in its 56th year.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built more than 130 settlements there, many of which resemble small towns, with apartment blocks, shopping malls and industrial zones. The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state. Most countries view the settlements as a violation of international law.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, delivered an impassioned address to the Security Council on Friday (local time), saying: "Our people, our children, our youth are being killed, and they will not die in vain."

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan countered that Abbas's message to world leaders last month and Mansour's statement were the same: "It is a message of false victimhood, lies of oppression and fictions of aggression."

"Israel is in the midst of a terror wave," he told the council. "Since the start of this year alone, over 4000 Palestinian terror attacks have been perpetrated against Israelis."